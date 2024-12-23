Three cases filed over communal posts on murder at Nellai court

TIRUNELVELI: The Tirunelveli Taluk police registered three cases against persons of different castes for social media posts allegedly inciting communal tensions over the murder of Mayandi near the entrance of the Tirunelveli court complex on Friday.

Mayandi, an intermediate caste man, was murdered, reportedly in retaliation for his alleged involvement in the killing of SC ward member Rajamani of Keezhanatham in August 2023. Youths from both communities have since been posting inflammatory content, particularly on Instagram, glorifying the murderers of both communities and inciting communal tensions.

In a statement, Superintendent of Police N Silambarasan said the district police had intensified monitoring of social media platforms to prevent communal clashes. “In 2024, 27 cases were registered for such posts and arrests were made. In 2023, 49 similar cases were filed, leading to arrests and legal action,” he said.

Silambarasan added that one Vallimuthu (24) of Seevalaperi was arrested by the Seevalaperi police for allegedly posting inflammatory content recently. “Stringent legal action will be taken against those posting provocative content,” he warned.