Villupuram collector distributes free pattas to Irular tribal families

VILLUPURAM: Villupuram collector C Palani distributed free house site pattas and relief materials to Irular tribal families in Avudaiyarpattu, under Vikravandi taluk, on Saturday.

This came after TNIE published a report in November on the plight of 15 families of the tribal community working as bonded labourers who suffered assault by their employers.

Collector Palani emphasised that the state government is ensuring equitable benefits for all, with special focus on uplifting tribal communities. Various welfare schemes, including free house site pattas, self-employment bank loans, e-ration cards, community certificates, and scholarships, were being implemented to improve the quality of life for tribals.

"As part of this initiative, 48 tribal families in Avudaiyarpattu were provided house site pattas worth Rs 37.59 lakh, along with relief materials such as rice, groceries, and utensils. Additionally, five tribal families received orders for constructing houses under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme," he said.

The collector assured that necessary steps would be taken to construct houses for all patta recipients under the Kalaignar Housing Scheme. He also highlighted plans to issue e-ration cards, community certificates, and provide self-employment loans to tribal families.

Palani urged the community to prioritise education for their children, ensuring that they pursue higher studies to achieve social mobility.

The event was attended by additional collector (Development) Srutanjay Narayanan, Villupuram revenue divisional officer Murugesan, Vikravandi panchayat chairman M Abdul Salam, and other officials, including revenue and panchayat representatives.