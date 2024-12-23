Youth assaults nine-year-old SC boy for ‘scribbling on car’ in Tiruppur, held

TIRUPPUR: Police arrested a 25-year-old youth who attacked a nine-year-old SC boy for allegedly scribbling on the dust of his car near Avinashi. Besides locking up and assaulting the boy, the youth stabbed two of his relatives when they questioned him. The arrested person was identified as K Mohanraj of A Kurumbapalayam.

According to sources, Ganeshan of MGR Colony in A Kurumbapalayam, who works in a knitwear company, belongs to a Scheduled Caste community. His son Sathyavarshan (9) is studying in Class 4 at the panchayat union middle school.

Mohanraj, who belongs to another community, resides near the colony. He usually parks his car outside the house. It is alleged that some boys in that area had written some words on the dusty car surface on Friday morning.

Seeing this, Mohanraj called Sathyavarsan who was passing by his house and questioned him. Subsequently, he locked Sathyavarsan in his house and attacked him.

A little later, Sathyavarsan’s parents and relatives came looking for him and heard his cries from Mohanraj’s house and questioned him.

Enraged by the arguments, Mohanraj took out a knife and stabbed the boy’s relatives, Selvaraj, (47), and Karuppathal, (55) and fled from there.

The two suffered minor injuries and were admitted to the Avinashi Government Hospital. Avinashi police registered a case against Mohanraj under sections of SC/ST (POA) ACT and arrested him from near the Avinashi new bus stand on Saturday.