Boating in Tiruppur's Thirumurthy dam to resume in 2025

TIRUPPUR: Boat rides at Thirumurthy dam in Tiruppur, suspended 15 years ago for safety reasons, are set to resume in 2025. This project will be implemented with a 50% profit sharing between the Dhali town panchayat and tribal people.

To improve tourism development activities in the district, the administration decided to resume boat rides at Thirumurthy Dam. Initially, the district administration granted permission to members of Dhali town panchayat to use Rs 5 lakh to purchase boats in the first phase of the project. Following this, the panchayat tendered a contract to a private company in Kolkata to manufacture nine pedal boats.

A senior official from Dhali town panchayat said, “A boat house was set up by the panchayat administration about 30 years ago at the dam. However, boating was temporarily suspended as a precautionary measure due to a boating accident that took place in a neighbouring state about 15 years ago. Tiruppur district was not formed at that time and Dhali town panchayat was under Coimbatore administration.”