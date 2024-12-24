Centre approves revised proposal for widening of Ranipet-Chittoor NH

CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has set the ball rolling for the widening of the 28-km, two-lane stretch of National Highway 40 — from Ranipet to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border — into a four-lane highway.

The project that was initially proposed to widen the road to six lanes at Rs 980 crore, has been delayed since September 2022 due to road alignment and tender issues. MORTH has approved the revised proposal at a cost of Rs 1,338 crore.

This four-lane access-controlled road will serve as an alternative route to Bengaluru via Chittoor, enhancing connectivity and facilitating faster movement of goods from BHEL, Ranipet SIPCOT and local industries, to the city.

The 180-km stretch of the Chittoor-Bengaluru NH has already been expanded to four lanes. Furthermore, the upgraded highway will connect to the upcoming Chennai-Bengaluru expressway, offering a route for motorists from Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Vempakkam and western parts of Kancheepuram district via the Arcot-Tiruvannamalai-Tindivanam state highway.