Centre approves revised proposal for widening of Ranipet-Chittoor NH
CHENNAI: The Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MORTH) has set the ball rolling for the widening of the 28-km, two-lane stretch of National Highway 40 — from Ranipet to the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border — into a four-lane highway.
The project that was initially proposed to widen the road to six lanes at Rs 980 crore, has been delayed since September 2022 due to road alignment and tender issues. MORTH has approved the revised proposal at a cost of Rs 1,338 crore.
This four-lane access-controlled road will serve as an alternative route to Bengaluru via Chittoor, enhancing connectivity and facilitating faster movement of goods from BHEL, Ranipet SIPCOT and local industries, to the city.
The 180-km stretch of the Chittoor-Bengaluru NH has already been expanded to four lanes. Furthermore, the upgraded highway will connect to the upcoming Chennai-Bengaluru expressway, offering a route for motorists from Tiruvannamalai, Arani, Vempakkam and western parts of Kancheepuram district via the Arcot-Tiruvannamalai-Tindivanam state highway.
Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari disclosed on X that the project will include four lanes with paved shoulders, along with two-lane service roads on both sides. The work will also involve building a 10-km bypass around Walajapet/Ranipet, four major bridges and two railway overbridges. The existing 330-km Chennai-Bengaluru bypass currently passes through Walajahpet, Vellore, Ambur and Hosur.
Although NH 40, also known as Old Madras Road, had been seen as less important due to low traffic over the past two decades, the proposal gained traction a decade ago as an alternative route to Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka for motorists from northern Tamil Nadu. The highway runs from Walajapet to Kurnool, passing through Ranipet, Chittoor and Kadapa.
Officials from the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) revealed that multiple tenders had been put out for widening the 28-km stretch in the past, but the project faced delays due to alignment issues and other challenges. However, with the revised cost, new tenders will be issued, and work will begin soon, said an official.