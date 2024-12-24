Child marriages up by 56 per cent in TN in one year; Erode, Tirunelveli top the list

CHENNAI: The number of child marriages in Tamil Nadu has increased at an alarming rate of 55.6 per cent between 2023 and 2024. While 1,054 marriages took place in 2023, it increased to 1,640 in 2024 in just 11 months between January and November, data obtained by TNIE through the Right to Information Act showed.

The data also showed that the percentage of child marriages the authorities managed to stop after receiving complaints has consistently declined in the last two years. Authorities managed to prevent 70.2 per cent of the marriages in the 3,609 complaints they received in 2022.

But this dropped to 65.4 per cent (of 3,049 complaints) in 2023 and to just 53.7 per cent (of 3,544 complaints) in 2024, indicating either lacunae in institutional mechanisms for effective action or a delay in receiving the complaints.

Officials and activists TNIE spoke to were equally surprised by the sharp increase, especially with the state introducing schemes like Pudhumai Penn to incentivise girl students to pursue higher education instead of dropping out after school.

At 150, Erode district topped the list in child marriages in 2024, followed by 133 in Tirunelveli. These were also the two districts that saw the highest increase compared to 2023 when Erode and Tirunelveli saw just 62 and 49 marriages, respectively.

‘Child marriage cases more among girls from underprivileged families’

Six of the top 10 districts with highest number of child marriages in 2024 were from the western region of Tamil Nadu, which included Coimbatore (90), Namakkal (74), Tiruppur (66), Dharmapuri (58) and Salem (51), besides Erode. However, it can be noted that Namakkal, despite being among the top, is an exception as it has shown a consistent decline since 2022.