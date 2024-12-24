Drop plan for new Travellers’ Bungalow, Tiruchy city corporation urged

TIRUCHY: The city corporation has announced plans to construct a new travellers’ bungalow (TB) in Kambarasampettai, but the move has raised questions about the future of the existing TB in the Cantonment area.

While senior officials said the project is still in the planning stage, residents have sought clarity on the corporation's intentions for the old facility.

In 2020, the corporation floated an Expression of Interest (EoI) to demolish the bungalow and construct a shopping complex. However, the plan failed to attract interest amid Covid-19 pandemic and a sluggish real estate market.

"But now, the real estate market is better, and a shopping complex in the prime location would attract interest," said Rajkumar Sampath, a real estate agent.

“Why not renovate the existing bungalow instead of building a new one? The city already has hotels and guest houses. Constructing a new TB would be a waste of public money,” said NR Shekaran, a senior citizen. The corporation should drop the new project and focus on upgrading the existing facility, he added.

When contacted, senior officials said all options are being considered. "We will evaluate all factors before floating the tender for the new travellers’ bungalow. It is too early to comment on the final decision or the future of the existing TB," an official said.