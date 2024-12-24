Grasslands replacing invasive plants in Dharmapuri forests

DHARMAPURI: In an effort to prevent human- wildlife conflict, the forest department has been clearing Lantana Camara and Prosopis Juliflora tree species at the rate of 50 hectares/month.

Native grass variety is planted in the cleared areas so that it would increased food availability for animals, especially elephants, deer, and wild boars.

According to sources, since March, over 250 hectares of invasive plants have been cleared in the forest division and by March 2025, another 75 hectares would be cleared.

Speaking to TNIE, District Forest officer, S Rajangam said, “Based on Madras HCs direction, the government directed the forest department to clear invasive species from forest areas. Plants like Lantana Camara suppress the growth of native species of plants, more importantly grass varieties which could be fodder for wildlife. This results in the wildlife unable to feed itself in the forest area and move into cultivation areas increasing the human-wild conflict. We are working to eradicate these plants."

According to data shared by Dharmapuri forest officials, “In 2024-25, the department hopes to clear about 325 hectares of invasive species. Since March, over 250 hectares have been cleared and in the upcoming months another 75 hectares will be cleared.”

Rajangam added, “Clearing the invasive species is only part of the problem, we are also ensuring that the cleared area remains free of invasive plants.”

A forest department staff said, “ Leaving the cleared area unattended would only promote the growth of invasive species. So we spray seeds of native variety of grass. The growth of grass would reduce the spread of invasive plants.”

He added, “Right now, a 10 hectare area in Palacode has grass growing about a few inches high. By promoting this grass growth, we could hinder the growth of invasive species naturally.”