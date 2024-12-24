Gudalur forest division use kumki dung to keep wild elephants at bay

NILGIRIS: After trying out several methods, officials of Gudalur forest division have started using the dung of kumkis, especially of animals that are in musth, to keep wild elephants from entering human habitations and farmlands in Cherampadi and Pandalur.

Sources said dung of kumkis collected from Theppakkadu camp is sprayed and burnt wherever tuskers and other elephants come out of the forest and get close to human habitations.

Forest department officials believe the pungent smell of dung and smoke would keep the wild elephants from coming near human habitations. Further, they have advised residents of two localities to hang a paste of chilli and neem oil at the entrance of houses to keep the animals away.