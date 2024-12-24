Kerala finishes removal of waste dumped in Nellai border villages

TIRUNELVELI: The Kerala government has completed the removal of the waste, originating from Kerala, which was illegally dumped in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, and transported it back to the state. While 18 trucks of waste were transported to Kerala on Sunday, another 12 trucks carried the waste on Monday.

The waste, which included biomedical, plastic, food, and other types of waste, mostly from Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Credence Hospital, was illegally dumped in Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram, Elanthaikulam, Sivaniyarkulam, and Thidiyur villages. Six different FIRs were registered by the Tirunelveli police in this connection, and five persons have been arrested so far.

Around 50 officials from Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Thiruvananthapuram district administration, and corporation began removing the waste on Sunday, transporting it in 18 trucks to Kerala. They continued the removal on Monday, shifting the waste in 12 more trucks. In total, the Kerala officials transported the wastes through 30 trucks back to the state.

Meanwhile, local body officials of Tamil Nadu disinfected the land where the waste had been dumped. The district administration filled the most polluted waterbody (small pond) with soil in Palavoor to prevent cattle from drinking the contaminated water. When contacted by TNIE, District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan said that he had already advised the officials to take water samples for testing. “We can create another pond if required,” he added.