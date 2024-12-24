Kerala finishes removal of waste dumped in Nellai border villages

TIRUNELVELI: The Kerala government has completed the removal of the waste, originating from Kerala, which was illegally dumped in Tamil Nadu’s Tirunelveli district, and transported it back to the state. While 18 trucks of waste were transported to Kerala on Sunday, another 12 trucks carried the waste on Monday.
The waste, which included biomedical, plastic, food, and other types of waste, mostly from Thiruvananthapuram Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and Credence Hospital, was illegally dumped in Kodaganallur, Palavoor, Kondanagaram, Elanthaikulam, Sivaniyarkulam, and Thidiyur villages. Six different FIRs were registered by the Tirunelveli police in this connection, and five persons have been arrested so far.
Around 50 officials from Kerala State Pollution Control Board, Thiruvananthapuram district administration, and corporation began removing the waste on Sunday, transporting it in 18 trucks to Kerala. They continued the removal on Monday, shifting the waste in 12 more trucks. In total, the Kerala officials transported the wastes through 30 trucks back to the state.
Meanwhile, local body officials of Tamil Nadu disinfected the land where the waste had been dumped. The district administration filled the most polluted waterbody (small pond) with soil in Palavoor to prevent cattle from drinking the contaminated water. When contacted by TNIE, District Collector Dr K P Karthikeyan said that he had already advised the officials to take water samples for testing. “We can create another pond if required,” he added.
It may be noted that the Southern Bench of National Green Tribunal (NGT), taking suo motu cognisance of the matter based on a TNIE report, had directed the Kerala government to either take back their waste to Kerala or get it treated through authorised treatment facilities. The NGT observed that in an earlier incident, the Tamil Nadu government had quickly removed the Kerala waste after segregation, incurring expenditure of Rs 70,000, which is yet to be reimbursed by Kerala.
The Kerala High Court also came down heavily on the state government for its failure in managing waste and asked it to file a report on the issue of illegal dumping of waste in Tamil Nadu on Monday.
Meanwhile, commenting on the issue, Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration KN Nehru said that the waste was being removed following discussions between Tamil Nadu and Kerala. “This is an unprecedented action, and steps are being taken to ensure such incidents do not recur. Vehicles involved in such activities will be seized, and arrests will be made,” he added.