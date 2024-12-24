MLA Arul joins stir against ‘school closure’, kneels before HM in Salem

COIMBATORE: Parents along with PMK MLA R Arul from Salem West constituency on Monday staged a protest at Old Suramangalam in Salem urging the administration of an aided higher secondary school against closing it allegedly as the school land had been sold. The MLA took authorities by surprise, by kneeling before the HM.

Around 1,000 students from Sooramangalam, Pudhu Road, and surrounding areas are studying in the school.

Due to a dispute between members running the school, a portion of land was sold recently and authorities allegedly decided to close the school to sell the remaining land.

As news about the development spread, a large number of parents gathered in front of the school on Monday morning. Police personnel held talks with the parents but they refused to leave.

Later, they arranged a meeting with school authorities in which the parents were told that the school would not be closed. After this assurance from school authorities, the parents called off the protest.

“The information about land sale spread on Saturday, and parents feared about their students’ education. School authorities said the school would continue to run. After this, parents left the place,” sources said. Repeated attempts to reach Salem Chief Educational Officer M Kabeer went in vain.