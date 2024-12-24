One lorry carrying human excreta, four with food waste detained in Kumari

KANNIYAKUMARI: Police seized four vehicles loaded with food and fish wastes and a lorry loaded with human excreta from Kerala across Kanniyakumari on Monday.

Sources said border areas are under police surveillance to prevent vehicles loaded with wastes from Kerala entering into the district.

On Monday morning, a vehicle with food waste and another a lorry with human excreta were waylaid by the police near Kaliyakkavilai. Investigation revealed that the vehicles were coming from Thiruvananthapuram.

The police have arrested the driver of the lorry ferring human excreta and are on the process of sending the vehicle back to Kerala. The drivers were identified as R Manikandan and B Vallimurugan of Tirunelveli.

Meanwhile, a vehicle from Kerala loaded with food waste stuffed in four plastic containers were seized at Krathoor within Nithiravilai police limits and driver Vishu was arrested.

The food waste were allegedly being transported to a pig farm in Nagercoil. The police told the civic body authorities to destroy the food waste and slap a fine.

Sources added that in the evening, two more vehicles carrying fish waste, from Kollam, in Kerala were detained in Puthukadai police limits. The vehicles were transporting the waste to Koodankulam in Tirunelveli district.

A senior police officer said three persons travelling on the vehicle claimed the fish waste were being taken for processing.