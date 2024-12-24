Samagra Shiksha to maintain data of migrant kids

Then they can take steps to bring these children back to school,” he added.

“However, compared to the children from the state, those from Odisha, Bihar, etc are mostly dropping out of school as per the common pool. Hence, the overall dropout in the common pool is high and when these details are sent out, people think that a number of students from Tamil Nadu are dropping out. For instance, the common pool shows 9,219 students have dropped out of school from Coimbatore.

Through surveys, it was found that 7,162 students are from other states and they migrate with their family for work occasionally. Out of 7,162 students, 889 are Tamil students who have been re-enrolled to government schools, and remaining students studying in private schools have been moved to other states,” he further said.

Another top official from Samagra Shiksha told TNIE that this scenario is in all districts and a separate common pool for students from other states should be created from the next academic year.