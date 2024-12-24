Three arrested for gun trade in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in coordination with Peelamedu police, arrested three individuals for illegal firearm trade on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Manikandan Prabhu (22), a resident of Cheran Nagar, Hari Sri (23) of Kalapatti, and Kundan Raj (22) from Bihar.

Police said that acting on a tip-off received a few days ago about two men getting a pistol to Coimbatore from Bihar, ATS launched an investigation and found that the suspects were residing in a house in Vinobaji Nagar, near Peelamedu. During a surprise raid at the suspected residence, a pistol and six bullets were recovered.

Police added that the preliminary investigation revealed that Manikandan, an IT company employee and a member of a Hindu religious outfit, travelled with Hari to Bihar and procured the firearm and ammunition from there. The investigation behind the illegal purchase is on.

The incident has caused a stir in Coimbatore, raising concerns about the growing prevalence of illegal arms trading. The police have assured the public of stringent measures to curb such activities.