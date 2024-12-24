Tamil Nadu

Three arrested for gun trade in Kovai

The accused were identified as Manikandan Prabhu (22), a resident of Cheran Nagar, Hari Sri (23) of Kalapatti, and Kundan Raj (22) from Bihar.
ATS, in coordination with Peelamedu police, arrested three individuals for illegal firearm trade on Sunday.
COIMBATORE: Coimbatore District Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), in coordination with Peelamedu police, arrested three individuals for illegal firearm trade on Sunday.

The accused were identified as Manikandan Prabhu (22), a resident of Cheran Nagar, Hari Sri (23) of Kalapatti, and Kundan Raj (22) from Bihar.

Police said that acting on a tip-off received a few days ago about two men getting a pistol to Coimbatore from Bihar, ATS launched an investigation and found that the suspects were residing in a house in Vinobaji Nagar, near Peelamedu. During a surprise raid at the suspected residence, a pistol and six bullets were recovered.

Police added that the preliminary investigation revealed that Manikandan, an IT company employee and a member of a Hindu religious outfit, travelled with Hari to Bihar and procured the firearm and ammunition from there. The investigation behind the illegal purchase is on.

The incident has caused a stir in Coimbatore, raising concerns about the growing prevalence of illegal arms trading. The police have assured the public of stringent measures to curb such activities.

