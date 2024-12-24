Three students feared drowned in Cauvery

TIRUCHY: Three school students were washed away in the Cauvery river at Ayyalamman Padithurai at Kudamurutti in Tiruchy on Monday. Tiruchy firefighters are currently engaged in a search operation for them.

According to the police and fire department, the three were among a group of 10 students studying in Class 10 at a government-aided higher secondary school near Tiruchy railway junction.

“While seven of their friends managed to swim back to the bank, S Vignesh (15) and S Zakir Hussain from Bheema Nagar and S Simbu (15) from E Pudur ventured into the deeper part of the river, unaware of the strong current,” they said

The fire department along with Srirangam and Perambalur firefighters arrived to conduct a rescue operation, but despite their efforts, Zakir Hussain, Vignesh and Simbu could not be found.