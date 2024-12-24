Three students feared drowned in Cauvery

TIRUCHY: Three school students were washed away in the Cauvery river at Ayyalamman Padithurai at Kudamurutti in Tiruchy on Monday. Tiruchy firefighters are currently engaged in a search operation for them.
According to the police and fire department, the three were among a group of 10 students studying in Class 10 at a government-aided higher secondary school near Tiruchy railway junction.
“While seven of their friends managed to swim back to the bank, S Vignesh (15) and S Zakir Hussain from Bheema Nagar and S Simbu (15) from E Pudur ventured into the deeper part of the river, unaware of the strong current,” they said
The fire department along with Srirangam and Perambalur firefighters arrived to conduct a rescue operation, but despite their efforts, Zakir Hussain, Vignesh and Simbu could not be found.
Speaking to TNIE, an official from Tiruchy fire department said, “After finishing their half-yearly exam, the students went to the Rockfort Fort temple but were denied entry. So, they decided to go to the river instead. Other students claimed they could swim. We started the search operation at 4.30 pm and stopped at 9 pm due to darkness, whirlpools and the threat of crocodiles.”
Bodies of three siblings recovered from canal
Villupuram: The bodies of three brothers, who drowned in the Buckingham Canal near Marakkanam on Sunday, were recovered by the police on Monday. The deceased, identified as G Lokesh (24), G Vikram (22), and G Surya (22), were residents of Santhai Thoppu, Marakkanam. Police said the three were fishing near Buckingham Canal overpass on the Marakkanam-Tindivanam Road on Sunday using bait, when the incident occurred.