Tirukkural recitation will be highlight of 48th Chennai Book Fair, says Bapasi General Secretary

CHENNAI: The 48th Chennai Book Fair, organised by the Booksellers and Publishers Association of South India (Bapasi), will begin on December 27 and go on for 17 days, concluding on January 12. Furthermore, a special Tirukkural programme is set to be held on January 3 as part of the event.

Addressing reporters, Bapasi General Secretary S K Murugan said, “A total of 1,330 students will participate in the Tirukkural programme. Each student will read a Tirukkural, explain its meaning and hold placards to spread awareness regarding the timeless Tamil literary work among the public and especially the youth.

“We have set up 900 stalls this year as usual. Around 250 stalls have been allocated to non-Bapasi members. Additionally, over 10 state departments, including school education, prisons and HR&CE, will showcase their publications. A stall featuring Braille books has been set up free of cost, and transgender organisations have also been given two stalls,” he said.