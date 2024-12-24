TN teachers in provisional list file petition to fill up vacant posts

DHARMAPURI: Candidates selected in the ‘Provisional Selection List for appointment of BT and BRTE teachers’ filed a petition with the district collector, urging the state government to appoint teachers to vacant posts in the School Education Department.

On Monday, about 30 teachers selected by the Teachers Recruitment Board (TRB) for posts of BT and BRTE arrived at the collectorate and filed the petition.

T Prakash, a BT teacher said, “After 10 years, the TRB conducted Teachers’ Eligibility Test (TET) in February and after concluding certificate verification in June, they released a ‘Provisional Selection List’ in July where about 3,192 teachers were selected. While certain departments like Adi Dravidar schools and the Greater Chennai Corporation schools have appointed teachers, the School Education Department has not made any appointment.”

C Shankar, another teacher said, “Most people who took the exam were employed in private schools before the list was released. After it was announced, private schools asked teachers to resign as they did not want them to leave in the middle of a term. For six months, teachers in the ‘Provisional Selection List’ are without jobs.”

Dharmapuri administration officials said, “We will forward the petition to the concerned department and they will take necessary steps. There is nothing we can do in this matter.”