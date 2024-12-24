TNSTC terminates 100 temporary workers in Kovai

COIMBATORE: Around 50 temporary drivers and conductors working in the Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC) gathered at the collectorate and submitted a petition to Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati seeking intervention as they were asked to stop coming for work from December 17.

TNSTC officials said as per the norm services of crew who have completed 100 duties would be terminated and a a fresh batch of workers will be recruited.

N Somasundaraj, a temporary driver for TNSTC, Coimbatore, said, “We have been working in TNSTC for the last two years. During festival season, during special bus operations, and strikes by regular staff, we are given work at Rs 700 for eight hours of work. All of a sudden, 100 temporary drivers and conductors have been told not to come for work without giving any reason.”

Naveen, another temporary staff, said, “TNSTC officials said they will provide us work until we get confirmed as permanent staff. Now, they have told us to collect our original certificates from the concerned depot and leave. Despite multiple efforts, Coimbatore division TNSTC officials refused to meet us.”

When TNIE contacted S Sreedharan, General Manager of TNSTC, Coimbatore Division, he said, “As per norms, temporary workers are given only 160 duties. After that, TNSTC offers jobs to a new batch. We did not give them any assurance of permanent jobs.”