Two persons arrested for filming women clandestinely at Rameswaram temple site

Two persons have been arrested for filming women using a secret camera inside a dress changing room at Agnitheertham beach in Rameswaram. The town is famed for the Ramanathaswamy Temple.

The two arrested have been identified as one Rajesh Kannan and his friend Meeran Moideen.

The incident came to light on Monday when a woman from Pudukottai discovered a hidden camera inside the changing room. Shocked by the find, she immediately alerted the authorities.

Police searched the changing booth and found the hidden camera.

Rameswaram town contains sixty four ‘theerthams’ or holy water bodies. 22 of these are within the Ramanathaswamy temple. It is believed that taking a bath in these theerthams is equivalent to penance and is one of the major pilgrimage attractions of the region. The Agni Theertham is considered to be the primary seashore that is associated with the temple.