VCK chief: 25 seats in DMK bloc is Vanniyarasu’s opinion

CHENNAI: A day after VCK deputy general secretary Vanniyarasu said the cadre working at the grassroots level wish the party to contest in 25 assembly seats in the 2026 assembly elections, party president Thol Thirumavalavan clarified this was Vanniyarasu’s personal opinion. The number of seats will be decided during alliance negotiations, the party chief said.
Thirumavalavan clarified, “It is not our practice to predetermine the number of seats. While it is natural for a party to aspire for more, the decision will be made considering the alliance dynamics and in the presence of all stakeholders,”
In a TV interview on Sunday, Vanniyarasu had said parties are entering into an alliance with the VCK only after knowing its strength.
“The VCK has played a decisive role in the victories of the 2019, 2021, and 2024 elections,” he had said.
Speaking about the party’s acceptance among the non-Dalits, the deputy general secretary said there was a time when non-Dalits wouldn’t vote for the VCK. However, this situation has changed due to the party president Thol Thirumavalavan’s hard work and political strategisation. “Thirumavalavan has become a leader accepted across communities,” he had added.
Vanniyarasu had emphasised the upcoming 2026 Assembly election will be crucial (for the DMK-led alliance). For this, the VCK’s contribution to the alliance will be significant. Speaking about the aspirations of party workers, he had revealed the VCK would demand 25 seats in the alliance and push for shared governance if the situation was favourable at the time. “This demand reflects not just my wish but also the expectations of our ground-level cadre,” he said.
“In 2011, we contested in double-digit numbers, but in the last Assembly election, we were allocated only six seats. Now, as a party capable of determining victories and achieving the state-recognised party status we believe 25 seats are justified,” Vanniyarasu had asserted. He had added they will put forth the demand before the VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan and he will take an appropriate decision on time.