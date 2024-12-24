VCK chief: 25 seats in DMK bloc is Vanniyarasu’s opinion

CHENNAI: A day after VCK deputy general secretary Vanniyarasu said the cadre working at the grassroots level wish the party to contest in 25 assembly seats in the 2026 assembly elections, party president Thol Thirumavalavan clarified this was Vanniyarasu’s personal opinion. The number of seats will be decided during alliance negotiations, the party chief said.

Thirumavalavan clarified, “It is not our practice to predetermine the number of seats. While it is natural for a party to aspire for more, the decision will be made considering the alliance dynamics and in the presence of all stakeholders,”

In a TV interview on Sunday, Vanniyarasu had said parties are entering into an alliance with the VCK only after knowing its strength.

“The VCK has played a decisive role in the victories of the 2019, 2021, and 2024 elections,” he had said.