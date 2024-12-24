Woman petitions for fair police inquiry into husband's death in TN

TIRUNELVELI: A 22-year-old woman from Nochikulam village petitioned the district administration seeking a fair police inquiry into the death of her 26-year-old husband at the grievance redressal meeting here on Monday.

The petitioner, B Suvetha, alleged that her husband was murdered but the police were attempting to close the case as a suicide.

"My husband was found dead by my mother-in-law in the motor room of our house around 5 am on February 1. When I checked, his neck had been tightened with a short rope, and there was a wooden log near the room. There was also an injury to his head," she said.

She further said, "However, the Sivanthipatti police began investigating the case as a suicide. I petitioned the Superintendent of Police once and the district administration thrice, demanding a fair inquiry. On Saturday, I collected my husband's postmortem report, which stated the deceased appeared to have died of asphyxia due to pressure on the neck. The district administration should instruct police to arrest the culprits, who killed my husband. We have already submitted a list of suspects to the police."