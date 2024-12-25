BJP chief Annamalai compares Modi to MGR; AIADMK says ex-CM was not communal

CHENNAI: On the death anniversary day of former chief minister MG Ramachandran, the AIADMK and the BJP clashed over BJP state president K Annamalai drawing a parallel between MGR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking strong exception to Annamalai comparing Modi with MGR, AIADMK organising secretary D Jayakumar said “It is like comparing a mountain and a molehill.”

“MGR stood above communalism and casteism. He did not indulge in communal politics. MGR is hailed by all sections of society, including minority communities. Do people hail Modi the same way? AIADMK stands for equality in accordance with the principles of MGR. But can you say the BJP has similar principles? The BJP divides the society based on religion and this has been their regular work. So, we can’t compare MGR and Modi,” Jayakumar added.

Reacting to this, Annamalai claimed that many senior leaders of the AIADMK spoke to him over the telephone and sent WhatsApp messages hailing his comparison. “So, everyone needs not to agree with my comparison. A few may disagree. MGR was accorded with Bharat Ratna award since he is a Ratna (diamond) of the Bharat. Not because he is AIADMK Ratna”

“MGR and Modi rose to great heights from humble beginnings. Modi’s mother was doing the job of washing kitchen vessels to earn her livelihood. Also, MGR did not buy any land in his name till his death despite reaching great heights. Modi also did the same. Besides, Modi has been honoured with the highest honour by Kuwait where non-Hindus are in highest numbers. While all Muslim countries are honouring Modi, a few people in Tamil Nadu, who are like frogs in a well, say the BJP is the enemy of Islam. There is nothing wrong in comparing Modi and MGR,” Annamalai added.

Earlier in the day, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, expelled leader O Panneerselvam, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and VK Sasikala paid homage at the MGR memorial on Marina and administered pledges to their cadre.