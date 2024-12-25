CM Stalin hails Periyar on death anniversary; inaugurates digital library

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday inaugurated the Periyar Rationalist Digital Library and Research Centre at DK headquarters, Periyar Thidal, to mark the 51st death anniversary of social reformer Thanthai Periyar.

DK president K Veeramani presented a model of Periyar’s iconic walking stick to Stalin, who expressed deep appreciation for the gesture. Speaking about the symbolic gift, Stalin said, “I have realised that none of the honours or awards I have received so far can match this one. This is enough for me; I need nothing more. For those mocking and questioning the Dravidian model, this walking stick alone serves as a fitting answer.”

Speaking about the struggles of Periyar, he said during Periyar’s lifetime, the social reformer faced severe opposition from conservatives and reactionaries for his progressive ideas and thoughts on liberation of people.

“Even 50 years after his passing, we continue to speak about him, praise him, narrate his history, and express our admiration for his ideals. This is the uniqueness of Periyar,” Stalin said.

He also recalled that former CM M Karunanidhi inaugurated the Periyar Rationalist Library and Research Centre in 1974 while he inaugurated the renovated digital library of the same.

In a post on X, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami said Periyar had preached equality, brotherhood, fraternity, and humanity until his last breath. “Let us remember his great glory and principles of self-respect, and continue to strive to realise the dreams of Periyar,” he said.

Actor-politician Kamal Haasan appealed to the people to follow the path shown by Periyar and strive to create a society without any discrimination. Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam, PMK leaders S Ramadoss, Anbumani Ramadoss, president of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam actor Vijay, and V K Sasikala were among the leaders who offered floral tributes to Periyar’s portrait.

(With inputs from agencies)