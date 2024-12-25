Coimbatore corporation to tweak Ukkadam bus terminal design for metro integration

COIMBATORE: With the preliminary work for the Metro Rail project set to begin soon, the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC) has planned to tweak the design of the twin Ukkadam bus terminal.

The Coimbatore Metro Rail will have four corridors of which work on two corridors will be taken up in the first phase once the union government grants approval.

As part of the plan, Ukkadam will be the hub for all four corridors. In view of the development, the civic body which is developing the Ukkadam bus terminus at the cost of Rs 22 crore, will tweak the design. As per the DPR, two bus terminals would be constructed - one near the Ukkadam police station where the existing bus terminus is being operated and another opposite the police station.

Speaking to TNIE, CCMC Commissioner M Sivaguru Prabakaran said the design of the twin bus terminus will be changed slightly in order to accommodate buses on the lower level and a metro station on the upper level. “We shall discuss the matter with Metro Rail officials and alter the designs accordingly. No big changes are needed. Only a few corrections are required for the Ukkadam bus terminus project.”