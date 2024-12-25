Dindigul reports five scrub typhus cases; health officials assure situation under control

DINDIGUL: Even as five persons were treated for Scrub typhus, a non-communicable bacterial disease, in Dindigul, officials have allayed any cause for concern, stating that the situation is under control.

Scrub typhus is caused by the bite of larval mite, and is mostly confined to forest areas in the district.

Since many other cases were also reported and test results are awaited, over 440 domestic breeding checkers have been deployed along with health teams to check the spread of the disease in the district.

Speaking to TNIE, Former Joint Director, Health Services (Dindigul) Dr T Jayapal said, "These cases are not new to Dindigul district as these larvae mites are mostly present in large farmlands and forest areas. In early 2010, several cases were reported in Pachalur of Kodaikanal. I inspected these spots, along with medical teams, and samples were sent to the government lab for diagnosis. After regular treatment, patients were discharged after two weeks. But no deaths were reported. Occasionally, these cases rise and fall in the district. We believe the infected people may have moved inside the forest and got bitten. They may be hospitalised if the fever persists for over a week.”

A doctor from Kodaikanal told TNIE, "Scrub typhus is often reported in hilly areas among workers, farm labourers and tribals. It causes fever for some days, and if misdiagnosed, as it presents symptoms similar to diseases such as typhoid or dengue, it may be fatal. Since we are aware of the disease, we immediately offer medication. When the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam (MTM) workers moved to isolated locations, we gave medicines for distribution. But so far, no cases have been reported in Kodaikanal for the past six months."

Officials further said there is no epidemic-like situation in Dindigul district.

A health department official said, "Currently, five persons have been admitted to the Dindigul Medical College Hospital. Last month, seven people were treated and they recovered. The condition of the new patients is stable. These patients are from the plains and we believe they might have contracted the disease from farmlands. These persons were confirmed to be affected by these diseases after diagnosis from Serological testing. Besides, we have formed a health team to check the relatives of these patients and spray disinfectants in the farmlands."