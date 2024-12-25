Hypertension cases high in Hosur, says district health officer

KRISHNAGIRI: In the 12 health blocks in Krishnagiri district, 22.17% of hypertension (45,988) cases have been identified in Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.
According to health department sources, around 5.90 lakh people have benefited from the door step health care scheme in the district since its launch in August 2021 till December 7, 2024.
Out of the 5,90,350 beneficiaries in 12 health blocks, 2,99,027 have been diagnosed with hypertension, 1,43,451 have diabetes, and 1,20,867 have both hypertension and diabetes. Also, 11,929 are under palliative care, and 11,620 taking physiotherapy.
District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE, “Total population in Krishnagiri is above 21.23 lakh. Among them, people above 18 years of age are 16 lakh. Out of 12 health blocks in the district, Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) has 22.17% of hypertension (45,988) and the lowest is Krishnagiri and Mekalachinnampalli block which is 11.60% (15,049 people). Similarly, more diabetes cases were detected in Kelamangalam and Denkanikottai block which is 11.35 % (16,729 people) and the lowest is Krishnagiri and Mekalachinnampalli at 6.4 % ( 8,359 people).
He further mentioned, that people with both hypertension and diabetes were detected in the Kelamangalam and Denkanikottai blocks at 9.11% (13, 432 people) and the lowest was in Krishnagiri and Mekalachinnampalli blocks at 5.86% (7, 599 people).
Ramesh Kumar explained, “Poor sleep cycle and stressful work lead to hypertension. Similarly, poor diet and lifestyle changes are the cause of diabetes. People above the age of 35 should undergo tests at least twice in a year for diabetes and hypertension. Also, pre-diabetic people should undergo tests once in two months.”
He added, “Hosur City Municipal Corporation has 45,988 hypertension cases in various age groups, more number of cases are between 30- 45 years, which is about 16, 800 people and between 50- 60 years are about 15, 700 people. This could be because Hosur is an urban area and there are more industries.”
Ramesh Kumar added the health department is conducting frequent awareness programmes at Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Committee (VHNSC) through health department staff.
For the past six months, Ola company has been providing a volunteer to conduct awareness about health and lifestyle at Thalli, Shoolagiri, and Kelamangalam blocks and it will be extended to more blocks.