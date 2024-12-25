Hypertension cases high in Hosur, says district health officer

KRISHNAGIRI: In the 12 health blocks in Krishnagiri district, 22.17% of hypertension (45,988) cases have been identified in Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) through the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme.

According to health department sources, around 5.90 lakh people have benefited from the door step health care scheme in the district since its launch in August 2021 till December 7, 2024.

Out of the 5,90,350 beneficiaries in 12 health blocks, 2,99,027 have been diagnosed with hypertension, 1,43,451 have diabetes, and 1,20,867 have both hypertension and diabetes. Also, 11,929 are under palliative care, and 11,620 taking physiotherapy.

District Health Officer G Ramesh Kumar told TNIE, “Total population in Krishnagiri is above 21.23 lakh. Among them, people above 18 years of age are 16 lakh. Out of 12 health blocks in the district, Hosur City Municipal Corporation (HCMC) has 22.17% of hypertension (45,988) and the lowest is Krishnagiri and Mekalachinnampalli block which is 11.60% (15,049 people). Similarly, more diabetes cases were detected in Kelamangalam and Denkanikottai block which is 11.35 % (16,729 people) and the lowest is Krishnagiri and Mekalachinnampalli at 6.4 % ( 8,359 people).

He further mentioned, that people with both hypertension and diabetes were detected in the Kelamangalam and Denkanikottai blocks at 9.11% (13, 432 people) and the lowest was in Krishnagiri and Mekalachinnampalli blocks at 5.86% (7, 599 people).