Madras HC slams state for inaction on building violations; rejects leniency for schools

CHENNAI: Coming down heavily on the state for failing to act tough on building plan violations, the Madras HC said the court cannot show leniency towards violations even if it is a school or place of worship.

A division bench of Justices R Subramanian and C Kumarappan made the remarks while dismissing a petition filed by Kings Matriculation Hr Sec School, Kolathur, seeking to restrain the corporation from taking action against the construction of two floors in violation of approval.

Referring to the request of counsel that the court show leniency since 1,500 students are studying there, the bench said, “Be it a school or place of worship, violation has to be dealt with as a violation.”

It said misplaced sympathy would only lead to authorities attempting to regularise illegal constructions by invoking the sympathy factor.

“We have to acknowledge the state has exhibited inaction with reference to removal of unauthorised constructions in T Nagar. This may be because violators are powerful. That by itself will not enable others to violate,” the bench said, responding to the counsel that govt failed to action against violations in T Nagar.