Passengers upset over cancellation of Tiruchy-Tambaram intercity express from December 27

THANJAVUR: Train users in the delta districts are aggrieved over the announcement that the Tiruchy-Tambaram-Tiruchy intercity special train will stand cancelled from December 27.

Heeding to a long-pending demand of train users in the region, the Southern Railway introduced the intercity superfast express on October 11 this year and announced that it will run till December 31 this year on a trial basis.

Barring Monday and Thursday, the train runs on other days of the week. The service departing from Tiruchy at 5.35 am reaches Tambaram at 12.30 pm, and again commences the journey in the opposite direction at 3.30 pm the same day and reaches Tiruchy at 11.35 pm.

The train has stoppage at 12 stations, including Thanjavur, Kumbakonam, Mayiladuthurai and Chidambaram. "When I tried to book a ticket in the train through the IRCTC app for December 31, the train was mentioned as cancelled," said M Dass of Thanjavur, a regular user of the train. Inquiries revealed that the special train will have its last run on December 25.

This has come in as disappointment for the train users. "The intercity train has evoked good passenger response in all general coaches. Due to the special fare structure, reserved coaches saw only moderate crowds on weekdays," said A Giri, the secretary of the Thanjavur District Railway Users' Association.

The train has two AC three-tier coaches, six sleeper coaches and 12 unreserved coaches. While the sleeper class fare from Thanjavur to Chennai Egmore in other express trains is in the range of Rs 230 to Rs 260, the fare is Rs 360 in the intercity express, Dass said.

Stating that the Southern Railway cited operational reasons for suspending the train service from December 27, Giri conveyed the popular demand to keep it running continuously.

When enquired, railway sources said there is a proposal to run the Tiruchy-Tambaram intercity train thrice a week with the released coaches of the Mayiladuthurai-Coimbatore Jan Shatabdi Express. The latter train is expected to be operated with LHB type coaches from Saturday. There, however, is no official notification on running the intercity train beyond December 27, they clarified.