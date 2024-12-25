'Savukku' Shankar granted conditional bail in ganja case

MADURAI: The Principal Special Court for Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act Cases in Madurai granted conditional bail to YouTuber 'Savukku' Shankar on Tuesday.

According to legal sources, Shankar was booked by the Palanichettipatti police, along with a few others, in connection with the possession of 3kg ganja on May 4. The court had remanded Shankar till December 20. While Shankar was to appear in the court, he was not and his petition seeking to dispense with his attendance under Section 317 of CrPC in the case was dismissed by the court. Subsequently, Special Judge M Chenkamalaselvan issued a non-bailable warrant against him and Shankar was arrested in Chennai.

When the case came up for hearing on Tuesday, the special judge granted conditional bail and told him to sign at the Vepery police station in Chennai for the next 15 days. Meanwhile, after his release, the Chennai cyber wing police took Shankar to Chennai for questioning in another case.