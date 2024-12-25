Sri Lanka has nationalised 365 TN boats worth Rs 150 crore in last 10 years, RTI reveals

RAMANATHAPURAM: Amid the unending saga of arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, it has come to light that during the last 10 years, as many as 365 TN fishing boats worth more than Rs 150 crore had been nationalised by the island nation.

According to RTI data received by TNIE from the Consulate General of India in Jaffna, the Lankan government seized 558 Indian fishing boats for various violations from 2014 to August 2024. Of them, the government had nationalised 365 boats (including 13 seized in 2024) following court orders.

Though 193 boats were released by the neighbouring country, 21 of them are still stuck in Sri Lanka after release as the salvage process, the legal and physical steps involved in bringing them back to India, is both time-consuming and costly.

The salvage process for 12 boats is under way, but permission for a salvage crew from the Lankan authorities is delayed, sources said. The salvage process for the remaining boats has not been started yet by the Tamil Nadu’s fisheries department, the RTI report said.

Boat owners in Rameswaram said that two decades ago there used to be over 870 fishing boats in the town, but the number has shrunk to 520 at present with one-third of the boats going out of business. The situation is the same in all the major fishing clusters along the Tamil Nadu coast, they said.