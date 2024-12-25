Sri Lankan Navy arrests 17 Tamil Nadu fishermen; seizes two boats for IMBL violation

RAMANATHAPURAM: The Sri Lankan Navy arrested 17 fishermen from Tamil Nadu and seized two mechanised fishing boats for alleged violation of the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) in the wee hours of Tuesday. The arrested fishermen, hailing from Rameswaram and Thangachimadam in Ramanathapuram district, have been remanded for two weeks.

As many as 400 mechanised fishing boats from Rameswaram ventured into the sea for fishing on Monday. While fishing near the IMBL, some of the boats allegedly crossed the boundary and entered Lankan waters. Subsequently, the patrol unit of the SL Navy chased away the cluster of Indian boats. However, two boats, which are said to have remained in the sea north of Mannar, were caught by the patrol unit.

The seized boats, along with the arrested 17 Indian fishermen, were taken to Talaimannar Pier and handed over to Mannar Fisheries Inspector. According to the SL Navy, they have seized as many as 72 Indian fishing boats and arrested 554 Indian fishermen in 2024 so far.

Fisheries department officials from Rameswaram said the two boats are owned by Antony Aaron of Thangachimadam and Boondi Raj of Manthoppu area in Rameswaram. Details about the arrested fishermen have been sent to the higher officials for further action. It may be noted that around six boats and 39 fishermen were caught by the SL Navy in December 2024 alone.

Meanwhile, fishermen associations in Rameswaram condemned the arrest and urged the union government to hold talks with the island nation to find a permanent solution to the issue.

Fishermen association leader Jesuraj urged the authorities concerned to take immediate action to release the fishermen and the boats.