Tamil Nadu decides to outsource Childline 1098; calls bids

CHENNAI: The department of children welfare and special services (DCW&SS) has invited tenders to outsource operations of Childline 1098, the emergency helpline for children in distress.

The move comes just 1.5 years after the government took direct control of operations. The helpline run under the Mission Vatsalya scheme, was taken over by the department on July 31, 2023, following directives from the central government.

Currently, Child Helpline (CHL) services are being provided across 38 districts, 14 railway stations and one bus stand in Tamil Nadu. The social welfare and women empowerment department oversees the initiative at the state level, with technical support provided by the centre for development of advanced computing (C-DAC). DCW&SS serves as the nodal agency, coordinating with district administrations to implement the scheme which is sponsored by the central government entirely.

Until 2023, more than 75 NGOs, supported by Childline India Foundation, managed the helpline across Tamil Nadu. In March 2023, the union ministry of women and child development issued a Standard Operating Procedure (SoP) mandating that helpline staff be engaged on a contractual or outsourced basis until the end of the 15th Finance Commission cycle (2025-26), subject to annual performance reviews.

Following this directive, DCW&SS took over Childline operations and employed staff on a contractual basis. However, the department has now opted to engage an outsourcing agency to manage the helpline. Non-profit organisations registered under the Societies or Trust Act, with prior experience in helpline implementation and monitoring, are eligible to apply for the tender.