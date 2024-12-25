Tasmac to implement end-to-end computerisation with QR code system by January 2025

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) is gearing up to implement an end-to-end computerisation using QR code system to ensure transparency in liquor sales across the state. The project is expected to be fully operational by January 2025.

As part of the initiative, the QR code system has already been introduced in Ranipet, Ramanathapuram, Kancheepuram, Sivaganga, Karur, Tiruppur, Tiruchy and Pudukkottai districts.

A senior Tasmac official told TNIE, “Despite initial resistance from suppliers, godown workers and shop employees, the project has been successfully implemented. Suppliers now appreciate the system, as it ensures accurate data on dispatches to Tasmac depots. It has also reduced the manpower required for tasks like writing excise label details. These workers are now utilised for supervisory roles in factories.”

RailTel Corporation of India Limited, serving as the system integrator, has provided internet connectivity in all district headquarters, the official added.

On the QR code process, another official said, “A single scan updates all sales-related data. For every transaction, a bill is generated and consumers are given receipts upon request. This system allows shop staff to complete daily account reconciliation within minutes . Additionally, sales at retail shops can now be monitored real time.”