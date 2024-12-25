Two UP men arrested for duping Thoothukudi chemical factory of Rs 20 lakh

THOOTHUKUDI: Two persons hailing from Uttar Pradesh were arrested by the Thoothukudi cybercrime police on charges of duping a chemical factory of Rs 20 lakh in Thoothukudi. They were identified as V Mohit Parikar (26) and J Shamil Uddin (25).

According to police, a private chemical factory functioning at Sahupuram near Arumuganeri had intended to procure ilmenite sand from an Orissa-based company, and provided the contract of transporting the mineral to a Thiruvananthapuram-based transport agency.

The duo had sent an e-mail posing as the Thiruvananthapuram-based transporting agency, with their bank account details and the chemical firm paid Rs 20 lakh to transport the minerals.

However, the transport agency did not receive the money and found that imposters had created a fake email.

After a complaint was submitted to the National Cyber Crime Reporting Portal (NCRP), Superintendent of Police Albert John deputed a special team, headed by the Thoothukudi unit of cybercrime’s Additional SP Sahaya Jose.

An FIR was registered against the suspects and a technical investigation was launched. The special team nabbed the main suspect, Mohit Parikar, and arrested him on November 24. Further inquiries revealed the involvement of the other suspect, Shamil Uddin. The police arrested him on December 20 and remanded him at Perurani jail.

SP Albert John appreciated the cybercrime police. Further investigation is under way.