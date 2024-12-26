Anna University rape case: Opposition parties blame TN government

CHENNAI: Leaders of various opposition parties and DMK alliance partners strongly condemned the rape of a student on Anna University campus and urged for swift action.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock over the incident and said it is “shameful” that such an atrocity befell a student at Anna University located in the heart of the capital city. Comparing it with the Nirbhaya incident, EPS alleged it highlighted the deterioration of law and order under Chief Minister MK Stalin.

BJP state president K Annamalai alleged that Tamil Nadu, under the DMK Government, has “become a breeding ground for unlawful activities and a haven for criminals.”

CPM state secretary K Balakrishnan, TVK president Vijay, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran and leaders of many other parties also urged the government to ensure the safety of the students and women in educational institutions and workplaces.

Meanwhile, Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhiaan on Wednesday asked the opposition parties not to politicise the issue, adding that those politicising the incident should note that in the Pollachi sexual assault incident during the previous government regime, the victims were even afraid to file a police complaint due to pressure from the then government.