Anna University sexual assault case: Accused not a DMK member, says Minister S Regupathi

CHENNAI: The accused in the Anna University student sexual assault case is not even a primary member of the DMK, Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi said here on Thursday.
Speaking to media persons, the minister said that the accused Gnanasekaran was arrested in a matter of five to six hours showing the police's swift action and the government had no necessity to hide anything.
The accused was not even an ordinary party member.
Meanwhile, some sections of the media claimed as if he was an office-bearer of the students' wing and this was wrong, he added.
Regupathi further stated that a photograph, allegedly showing the accused close to Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, was being circulated. He clarified that there was a gap between Gnanasekaran and the Dy CM in the picture, indicating it was taken by someone, and such instances cannot be prevented.
AIADMK leaders detained over 'sexual assault' case protest
Meanwhile, AIADMK on Thursday attempted to stage a protest over the alleged sexual assault of a girl student at Anna University, condemning the DMK government. Senior party leaders were detained by the police.
BJP senior leader and former governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, along with others from the saffron party, were also prevented by the police from holding a demonstration.
She said that she had every right to protest, alleging that sexual crimes were on the rise, and criticized the police for their inaction.
AIADMK leader D Jayakumar engaged in an argument with senior police officers after they stated that the party had not been granted permission for the protest. He demanded to know which parties, including Congress, VCK, and allies of the ruling party, had received approval.