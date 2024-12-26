Anna University sexual assault case: TN opposition hits streets, accused intimidated girl to meet him again

CHENNAI: The sexual assault on a varsity student triggered strong protest by opposition parties, with the AIADMK and BJP hitting the streets on Thursday, and the Saffron party alleged that the accused was a DMK office-bearer, which was denied by the ruling party.

The Saffron party's state unit chief K Annamalai said he would not wear sandals and walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged and would lash himself with a whip on Friday.

Annamalai, showing photographs of the accused with DMK leaders, alleged that he was a ruling party's student wing office-bearer.

The BJP leader alleged that the accused committed the crime emboldened by his affiliation to the ruling party.

"This is very simple," he told reporters at Coimbatore.

Since he was associated with the DMK, police did not act against him, he asserted and wanted to know about the use of Nirbhaya funds to prevent such crimes.

Tamil Nadu Law Minister S Regupathi said the accused in the varsity student sexual assault case was not even a primary member of the DMK.

Fresh details on the student sexual assault case emerged, meanwhile, with the police ascertaining that the 37-year old accused had already been involved in at least 10 criminal cases.

The accused, Gnanasekaran had intimidated her and asked her to meet him whenever he called her.