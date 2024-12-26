Government Rajaji Hospital treats 4.7k dog bite cases in 2024

MADURAI: This year, till November 10 people have died of rabies while 4,702 people received treatment at the Government Rajaji Hospital after getting bit by dogs in the city nearby villages in the district, according to an RTI reply.

The data reveals that in the last five years (2020-2024), 32 people died of rabies, 51,879 received treatment for dog-bites, and 1.3 lakh doses of Anti Rabies Vaccine (ARV) were administered at the Government Rajaji Hospital. According to the data, there was one death in 2020, five each in 2021 and 2022, and 11 in 2023.

"The dog-bite cases vary, including mild bites and flesh tearing bites. We continue to receive patients not just from the city, but also from villages nearby. No bone crushing dog-bites have been received at our facility so far. All the patients were administered ARV and four doses are offered at appropriate intervals. Besides, all age groups of people have been affected, including children, adults and the elderly," said a government doctor from Government Rajaji Hospital.

"One should realise that patients suffering dog bites often go to the nearby private hospital or PHC. So, the rise and fall in the number of patients in our facility cannot be an indicator of dog bites and rabies deaths for the entire district," according to an official at the hospital.

Speaking to TNIE, social activist NG Mohan said, "We are worried about the number of dog bites in Madurai city. 32 persons have died in the past five years, which is sad. Besides, 4,702 cases were registered in the past 11 months, which clearly indicates how the population of dogs has increased in the city."