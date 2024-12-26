Handling the disaster taught me to be empathetic to travails of people: Former Cuddalore collector

When the Tsunami struck, Gagandeep Singh Bedi, who was the collector of Cuddalore, recalls he was on the verge of being swallowed by the sea, in an interview with Nirupama Viswanathan.

Two years later, former US president Bill Clinton, who visited Cuddalore, praised Bedi for his ‘vigorous regional leadership’ and said the rehabilitation measures taken there should be replicated around the world. Edited excerpts:

What do you remember of that day?

I attended a conference in Mahabalipuram, after which my family and I were staying at the seaside TTDC cottages there since it was a holiday. I was first alerted by a fishing community leader. Within minutes, sea water entered our rooms. There was a minute where I thought I would be washed away but my then assistant and I picked up my two daughters (aged two and seven months) and walked across to a bund. I left my children there, with Kumar Jayant IAS, who was also there for the conference, and went looking for my wife (Dr Jaideep Bedi). She was on top of a parapet wall of a building, trying to rescue two girls who were being washed away. I realised that I had to rush back to Cuddalore. With my family in tow, we swiftly left Mahabalipuram.

What was your first response when you reached Cuddalore?

During disasters, the first 24 hours are extremely crucial. I started making phone calls to officials as I began travelling. I asked them to coordinate ambulances, vacate hospital wards with decent natural cooling to keep the bodies, free up marriage halls for shelters and asked NLC to start providing 10,000 food packets twice a day. When I reached the government hospital, there were already 200 bodies. We discussed with community leaders whether to go for burial or cremation. All, including Hindus, agreed for burial.