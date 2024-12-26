Jallikattu organisers to provide Rs 20 lakh bank guarantee after TN eases insurance rule

CHENNAI: Following stiff opposition from jallikattu organisers to the mandatory provision of offering insurance coverage for spectators and bull tamers, fixed at Rs 5 lakh per person and capped at Rs 1 crore per event, the government has decided to instead accept a bank guarantee of Rs 20 lakh instead of the insurance coverage.
Official sources from the animal husbandry department told TNIE that the insurance requirement was introduced following deaths of spectators and bull tamers in Sivaganga, Pudukkottai, Dharmapuri, and Tiruchy districts last year. A maximum of four persons will get the insurance coverage per event.
Event organisers, however, found it difficult to comply with the rule as insurance companies were reluctant to offer coverage especially for bull tamers who are classified as high-risk participants. After multiple appeals, the government authorised district collectors to accept Rs 20 lakh bank guarantee from organisers.
An official said, “The bank guarantee can be invoked in cases of major injuries or deaths, providing up to Rs 5 lakh per person.”
T Rajesh, state president of the Jallikattu Meetpu Kazhagam, said, “These rules are only feasible for large-scale events held in Madurai, Tiruchy, and Pudukkottai. Smaller organisers cannot afford a Rs 20 lakh bank guarantee.”
Rajesh added the cost of organising jallikattu, which used to range between Rs 3 lakh and Rs 4 lakh, has now soared to Rs 25 lakh. “This is not a profit-making event, and no one benefits financially. Last year, the government paid Rs 5 lakh compensation for deaths in Madurai and other places. We urge the government to provide Rs 20 lakh bank guarantee for smaller events.”
Recently, the department of animal husbandry issued a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for collectors ahead of the upcoming Pongal festival in January. Sathyabrata Sahoo, secretary of the department, directed that jallikattu, manju virattu, and eru thazhuvuthal events must only be held in designated locations.
Additionally, the letter specified that applications must be submitted exclusively through the www.jallikattu.tn.gov.in portal, along with mandatory insurance requirements.
The government conducts jallikattu events at Alanganallur, Palamedu, and Avaniyapuram in Madurai from January 14 to 17 while enthusiasts conduct the events in their villages or towns across other districts. The district administration grants permission online after the applications are cleared by police, revenue, animal husbandry, health and other departments.