Madras HC dismisses man's plea seeking compensation for daughter's death due to snakebite

MADURAI: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court recently dismissed a plea by a man seeking compensation for the death of his minor daughter who was bit by a snake in 2016, after finding that the petitioner earned more than Rs 60,000 per annum.

The petitioner, R Narayanan, stated that his 14-year-old daughter Archana was bitten by a viper snake on her finger while she was sleeping at their home on July 6, 2016. Though she was taken to the hospital, she died on the way.

Being an agriculturist, the petitioner sought compensation under the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's Uzhavargal Protection Scheme. However, his petition was rejected in 2018, after which he moved the high court.

Hearing the plea, Justice GK Ilanthiraiyan noted that as per the inquiry conducted by the authorities, Narayanan's family possessed immovable property and earned more than Rs 60,000 per annum. According to a GO issued by the revenue department in 2015, such claims would be considered only if the annual income is less than Rs 48,000, the judge stated and sustained the rejection order passed by the authorities.