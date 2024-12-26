Madras HC seeks response on plea for ethical protocols in gender affirmative care

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered notice to the union and the state governments on a petition praying for directions to the authorities to formulate and implement protocols for gender affirmative care procedures to ensure ethical practices are adopted by doctors dealing with trans persons.

A division bench of Justices SS Sundar and Mummineni Sudheer Kumar recently issued the notice and ordered the respondent authorities to file a counter-affidavit within four weeks following a PIL filed by a trans activist. Accordingly, the bench adjourned the matter by four weeks.

The petition has enlisted and explained several “unethical and objectionable practices” adopted by the healthcare providers at transgender persons’s clinic functioning at Rajiv Gandhi Govt General Hospital (RGGH) in Chennai and Government Rajaji Hospital in Madurai, and thereby, violating trans persons’s right to “informed consent” as laid down by the Supreme Court.

It alleged doctors are insensitive to the sentiments of trans persons and are adopting unethical procedures like the ‘per veginum examinations’ under the pretext of medical necessity, despite medically not necessary.