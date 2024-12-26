PMK leader Ramadoss opposes atomic mineral mining in Killiyoor, tells govt to set up industries in southern TN

KANNIYAKUMARI: Claiming that industries were only being set up in and around Chennai, PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss urged the government to set up industries on barren lands in the southern districts.

Speaking to reporters in Nagercoil on Wednesday, Ramadoss said the central government was making efforts to mine atomic minerals in Killiyoor taluk of Kanniyakumari district, and as the project would have adverse effects, the Tamil Nadu government must not give permission for the project.

He said the natural resources of Kanniyakumari district were being destroyed and smuggled into Kerala for many years, with the backing of political leaders.

Alleging that the authorities had not taken measures to prevent this issue, he demanded Chief Minister M K Stalin to take immediate action.

Anbumani also opposed the installation of additional atomic reactors in Koodankulam.

He stated that medical and other wastes from Kerala were being dumped in Tamil Nadu by passing through various border checkposts. “The government should conduct a probe and take action against those involved. A CBI probe must also be ordered into the smuggling of ration rice into Kerala,” Anbumani said, and also flagged the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

He also demanded that the state government to conduct a caste census.