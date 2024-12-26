School teacher harasses class 12 student while accompanying her to cultural event

VIRUDHUNAGAR: A 50-year-old government school teacher from Tiruchuli was arrested under the Pocso Act on Tuesday for sexually harassing a Class 12 girl student, while accompanying her for a district-level cultural event in November.

The student opened up about the incident on Tuesday, after discovering that the teacher was assigned to accompany another student to a similar event in Erode.

Sources said, the accused was a maths teacher at a government school in Tiruchuli. In November, the teacher accompanied two female students to the district-level 'Kalai Tiruvizha' event in Virudhunagar. After the event, a female teacher from the school took one of the students back home and he accompanied the victim. While he and the student were on their way back, the teacher sexually harassed the student.

"The student told her headmaster to send a female teacher with the female student to the event. She also revealed the harassment she faced during the event in November," sources said.

Subsequently, the Child Welfare Committee was alerted and the incident was reported to the All Women Police Station in Virudhunagar. Following an investigation, a case was registered against the teacher under sections of the Pocso Act. The accused was subsequently arrested and remanded under judicial custody