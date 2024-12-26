TN didn’t respond to tungsten notification as it’s futile: Water resources minister

CHENNAI: Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan, in a statement on Wednesday, said the government did not object to Union government’s notification, issued earlier this year, for mining tungsten in Madurai since it would have been “futile”.

“Anybody who is conversant with the style of functioning of the present union government would know that it is a futile exercise,” he said, implying that raising objections would not have yielded any results.

He was responding to the Union government’s statement on Tuesday that spoke of measures that would put the mining process on hold, following objections from political parties and the public.

The statement, however, pointed that the state had not objected to auction notification. Similar allegations were raised by AIADMK.

In his statement on Wednesday, Duraimurugan pointed out that in his letter on October 10, 2023, he had clearly pointed out how the auction by the Ministry of Mines is fundamentally flawed and explicitly mentioned that the auction could lead to law-and-order situations.