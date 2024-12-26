Uphold Periyar’s ideals, CPM tells Dravidian parties on Venmani anniversary

NAGAPATTINAM: The CPM on Wednesday demanded that Dravidian parties implement Periyarist principles in governance, alleging a rise in atrocities despite the latter’s history of a 50-year rule in the state. The remarks came during the 56th anniversary of ‘Venmani Martyrs Day’ in Keezhvenmani.

CPM district secretary V Marimuthu led the commemoration event, with party state secretary K Balakrishnan hoisting the flag at the Keezhvenmani memorial.

Addressing media persons, Balakrishnan criticised the Dravidian parties for “failing to curb” caste-based discrimination, honour killings, child marriage and casteism. “Dravidian parties have ruled for half a century, claiming to follow Periyarist principles. Yet these issues remain unresolved and are on the rise,” he said.

When asked about the CPM’s possible alliance shift to those like the TVK, Balakrishnan dismissed the notion and reaffirmed his party’s commitment to its principles while being part of the INDIA bloc. “We appeal not only to Dravidian parties but to any party claiming to uphold Periyarist ideals to act on them,” he added.

The CPM also condemned Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent comments on BR Ambedkar in Parliament and announced statewide protests ahead of his Tamil Nadu visit. On the PMK’s “unconditional” support for the DMK over reservation for Vanniyars, Balakrishnan said, “If every caste demands reservation, where will it lead to?”