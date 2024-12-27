Anna University rape case: Ruling DMK in TN forced to the back foot

The rape of an Anna University second-year student, appallingly inside the campus, has snowballed into a political controversy in Tamil Nadu and rightly so.

The DMK government has been forced to the back foot as the opposition mounted pressure on the government, which responded apathetically, for the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Further, the Madras High Court on Friday took suo motu cognizance of the issue and directed the state to submit its explanation by noon.

BJP state president K Annamalai chose to turn the moment into a politics of theatrics. He flogged himself five times before a supporter intervened by embracing him. Annamalai had announced that he would flog six times with a whip outside his residence at 10 am on Friday to draw people's attention to the sexual assault of the student.

Sivaganga MP and AICC member Karti P Chidambaram, an ally of the ruling DMK, reacted to a video of Annamalai flogging himself with a whip while his supporters chanted "Vetrivel Veeravel, Veeravel Vetrivel," on platform X. Karti commented: "This self-flagellation has no place in a mature political discourse. Its sheer theatrics. Wondering if some astrologer recommended the parikaram, barefoot, self-flagellation, visit to the Lord Murugan's 6 abodes?"

Annamalai has also announced that he would walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged.

The AIADMK demanded a CBI probe into the sexual assault. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswamy said that the police department under the DMK government has no locus standi to investigate the case and render justice to the student without any political hindrance.

Meanwhile, the ruling DMK and its police were busy disproving claims that the suspect in the case, Gnanasekaran (37) is not a DMK member.

Law minister S Regupathy categorically denied that Gnanasekaran is in anyway connected to the DMK. This, after the BJP released pictures of the accused with the ministers Udhayanidhi Stalin and Ma Subramanian. "These photos were likely taken during public events," the minister added.

VCK leader Thol Thirumavalavan, an ally of the DMK, noted that the pictures of the acused with the ministers are being used for a political gain by the BJP.