Anna University sexual assault case: Annamalai accuses police of leaking rape survivor’s identity, plans protest

COIMBATORE: BJP state president K Annamalai on Thursday accused police of trying to shame the Anna University student, who was sexually assaulted, by revealing her identity in the FIR and leaking it in public domain.

Speaking to reporters, Annamalai also said that he would flog himself six times with a whip on Friday at 10am outside his residence in the city to draw people’s attention to the sexual assault of the student, and would not wear sandals and walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged.

“All police stations are connected through Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems and protected by internet protocol, so it is shocking how the FIR, which revealed the identity of the rape survivor, got leaked. Police have drafted the FIR as if the victim had committed an offence.

Police officers who were in the police station concerned, and ministers should feel ashamed about their FIR drafting ability. Police leaked the FIR intentionally to shame the victim. If this is a fair government, chargesheet should be filed against the accused within 10 days and get him punished in 15 days,” he said.

“No woman or child is safe in Tamil Nadu. A repeat offender affiliated with the DMK was involved in this sexual assault. We don’t get angry that he belongs to DMK. We allege that he has influenced police by flaunting his political links. The FIR clearly states that the suspect knew the CCTV camera was not functioning which triggered doubts if he had severed the connection. It also states that he knew the campus well,” said Annamalai.

When a reporter asked him what he would have done in such a case if he were a police officer, Annamalai said, “I would have shot the suspect dead. I have calmed down after entering politics.”