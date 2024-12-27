Anna University sexual assault case: FIR with girl’s name leaked, NCW wants probe

CHENNAI: Amid outrage over the sexual assault of the student on Anna University campus and protests by students and opposition parties, in a shocking lapse on Thursday, the FIR filed on Tuesday by the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) in the case landed in public domain.

The FIR had graphic details about the ordeal suffered by the student and her name, address and phone number, sources said.

While the AIADMK and BJP hit the streets on Thursday, and the saffron party alleged that the accused was a DMK office-bearer, Law Minister S Regupathi rejected the allegations as untrue.

The accused, Gnanasekaran (37), a local biryani vendor, was booked under sections 63, 64 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

Though it’s unclear if the FIR was downloaded from the Tamil Nadu police’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal, a message on the police website later on Thursday said the FIR was blocked by a competent authority.