Anna University sexual assault case: FIR with girl’s name leaked, NCW wants probe
CHENNAI: Amid outrage over the sexual assault of the student on Anna University campus and protests by students and opposition parties, in a shocking lapse on Thursday, the FIR filed on Tuesday by the Kotturpuram All Women Police Station (AWPS) in the case landed in public domain.
The FIR had graphic details about the ordeal suffered by the student and her name, address and phone number, sources said.
While the AIADMK and BJP hit the streets on Thursday, and the saffron party alleged that the accused was a DMK office-bearer, Law Minister S Regupathi rejected the allegations as untrue.
The accused, Gnanasekaran (37), a local biryani vendor, was booked under sections 63, 64 and 75 of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), 2023.
Though it’s unclear if the FIR was downloaded from the Tamil Nadu police’s Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) portal, a message on the police website later on Thursday said the FIR was blocked by a competent authority.
Speaking to reporters on Thursday evening, Greater Chennai Police Commissioner A Arun said a possible software glitch may have allowed the FIR to be downloaded. A separate FIR has been registered to probe the leak, he added.
Meanwhile, chairperson of National Commission of Women (NCW) Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Director General of Police (DGP) Shankar Jiwal stating that the leak of the FIR was a violation under Section 72 of the BNS, 2023.
The leak also violates guidelines issued by the Supreme Court in the Nipun Saxena vs Union of India case, the letter added. Strict action must be taken against the police officers responsible for this as it has compromised the identity of the victim, the commission said.
Sources said the NCW is also likely to send a committee to Chennai to take stock of the issue. In the letter to Jiwal, the NCW asked police to include BNS Section 71 which covers punishment for repeat offenders as Gnanasekaran was found to be habitual offender.
Condemning the rape, AIADMK cadre attempted to hold protest in front of Anna University but were detained. Meanwhile, BJP leader Annamalai said he would flog himself six times on Friday and walk barefoot until the DMK regime is dislodged