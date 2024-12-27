Anna University sexual assault case: University forms probe panel

CHENNAI: Anna University on Thursday formed a five-member committee to probe into the rape.

The committee has four senior faculty members head: the head of the POSH cell of the varsity, the dean of the College of Engineering Guindy, the head of academic affairs, the head of students affairs, and a police officer. It has been asked to submit a detailed report on the circumstances under which the incident occurred and suggestions on how to avoid the rence of such incidents.

“The police have done their investigation. But, since this incident happened on our campus, we should also probe,” said a faculty member.

The faculty expressed concern over the manner in which the identity of the girl was disclosed in the media. Varsity officials said they have spoken to the girl and her parents. “She is still in the hostel and we will provide all support to ensure that she continues her studies without any fear,” a faculty member said.

As the university reopened after Christmas on Thursday, registrar J Prakash conducted a meeting of deans and department heads to review and strengthen security on the campus.

As a preliminary initiative, the security personnel deployed across the campus have been asked not to allow any outsider to enter the campus. The hostel timings have been changed. Earlier, girls had to enter the hostel by 7.30 pm but now it has been revised to 6.30 pm.

The administration will do a thorough audit on the basis of which the security system will be overhauled. “The campus is spread over 180 acres and it is practically not possible to cover every nook and corner with CCTV. But we will identify all secluded areas,” said a staff.